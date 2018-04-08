Breaking News
Photos: Lai Mohammed visits Offa

On 7:27 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to
ensure better security for all Nigerians.

The Minister gave the assurance on Sunday when he paid a condolence visit to the traditional ruler of Offa in Kwara State, Oba Mufutau
Gbadamosi, following the recent deadly armed robbery attack in the town that left 17 people, including 9 policemen and 8 civilians, dead.

”We will learn the necessary lessons from this dastardly attack and factor them into developing a better security architecture for the
country to ensure the safety and security of the people of Offa and indeed all Nigerians,” he said.

: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed
(right), at the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi
(seated), when the minister visited on Sunday to condole with the
people of Offa, Kwara State, over the recent armed robbery in the
town.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed
(middle front row); Kwara State Police Commissioner, Ado Lawan and
other top brass of the state police command during the minister’s
visit on Sunday in the wake of the recent armed robbery attack in
Offa, Kwara State.
