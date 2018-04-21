Breaking News
Photo: Adeosun, Emefiele, Elumelu, others at IMF/World Bank meeting

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank Governor on Sunday left Nigeria for Washington DC to join other economic experts from around the world in discussing issues affecting global economy.

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (l) receiving the Chief Executive, Crown Agents, Fergus Drake; Events and Meetings Consultatnt, Jacqueline Romoff and Partnership Manager, Duncan Hart during a meeting between Niegria and Officials of the British Firm as part of the side meetings of the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF/World Bank at the World Bank Office, Washington D.C., USA.

The discussions is taking place under the auspices of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank will bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics.

They will discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system.

Below are some pictures from the meeting.

Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (l) discussing with the Events and Meetings Consultatnt, Jacqueline Romoff; Partnership Manager, Duncan Hart and the Chief Executive, Crown Agents, Fergus Drake during a meeting between Niegria and Officials of the British Firm as part of the side meetings of the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF/World Bank at the World Bank Office, Washington D.C., USA.
Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun fielding questions from Nigerian journlists after participating in the G-24 Meeting as part of events of the 2018 Spring Meetings of the IMF/World Bank at the World Bank Office, Washington D.C., USA.
The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (right), with the Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank, Arunma Oteh (left) and Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at a meeting on Friday, 20th April, 2018, where the Minister is attending the IMF-World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington D.C
Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Ms Christine Lagarde at the Official Press Conference on Thursday in Washington Dc to mark the beginning of the 2018 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
World Bank President Mr Jim Yong Kimduring a press conference at the IMF World Bank spring meeting
World Bank President, Mr Jim Yong Kim and the Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation.

