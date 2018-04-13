PDP tackles Buhari over comment on Gaddafi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to own up to his “inability” to curtail the security situation in the country instead of always resorting to excuses, particularly in the international arena.

The party also said telling Archbishop Justin Welby that the insurgents and marauders killing Nigerians were fighters trained by the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gadaffi, President Buhari has raised a lot of doubts about his fitness for the job before him.

A statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said: “We invite Nigerians to recall that in November 2017, President Buhari had informed the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire that Gadaffi’s fighters were responsible for the escalation of Boko Haram insurgency.

“This time, Mr. President has revealed that the killer-herdsmen ravaging our nation and killing our people are from Libya.

“If the All Progressives Congress,APC-led Federal Government knew all these while that the marauders and insurgents are invaders, then why is it engaging them in dialogue, reportedly paying ransoms and even considering the amnesty option for them.

“In the same vein, Nigerians should demand explanations from President Buhari on why his administration has been asking the victims of marauders’ attacks in various states, particularly, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau, among others, to learn to accommodate, if it knows that the attackers had links with Libya.”