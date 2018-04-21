PDP calls Kogi Assembly to impeach Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has lamented the absence of Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello from the state without officially transmitting a letter to the State House of Assembly.

The party therefore called on the state House of Assembly to commence an impeachment process on the governor for absenteeism and dereliction of duties. Kogi State PDP Director of Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson who stated this in a statement yesterday in Lokoja, said it was lamentable that since the fall of the governor at a market place in Lokoja a month ago, he had been absent from the state and his duties without any letter transmitted to the state Assembly.

The statement reads, “For now the ship of governance in the state which lacked direction under Governor Bello, has on its own entered reverse gear, with unpaid salaries to workers who have been cleared since January, while some others had not been paid in the last twenty four months”.

“The absence of Governor Bello has opened up government activities to corruption and stealing, little wonder local government workers last week, since the beginning of the year, were only paid a paltry twenty percent of their January salary.

“The hunger and poverty in the state, decayed infrastructure, which has led to deaths of citizens, owing to inept leadership and governance, under the Bello’s APC is unprecedented. The state had never witnessed the worst of governance like it is experiencing.

“We therefore call on the State House of Assembly to begin an impeachment process on the governor. The assembly, composed of representatives of the people, who are daily in the know of the current suffering of the people, and the governor having flouted the constitution; the House must do the needful, to fill the vacuum created by the governor’s sudden disappearance.”

The PDP which described the unknown where about of the governor as worrisome, said the tax payers, who were citizens, whose money was used in servicing the governor, deserved to know the where about of the governor and how their resources were being used.

It called on APC led administration in the state to apologize for bringing untold hardship on the people, saying it has failed in governance.

The party however assured that it was poised to take over Lugard House soon