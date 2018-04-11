Osun cannot continue to fall, fail — Loye

Babatunde Olaniyi Loye is a man of sterling qualities, philanthropist, cheerful giver, an achiever, team leader, motivator, financial expert and insurance broker. Babatunde Loye who is aspiring to contest the governorship election of Osun State this year says he is ready to move Osun State out of its present financial and political handicapped position to a more prosperous state.

He also said given his global connection and dynamism in the business world, he will work vigorously to develop Osun State and make it self-reliant and self-sufficient. Excerpts:

By Gbenga Olarinoye

What is your vision for the state?

My vision is to restore the pride, prosperity and position of Osun State by applying strategic evolutionary approach to Technology, Agriculture and Infrastructural development.

How can you achieve this given the dwindling economic resources available to the state?

You know I’m an Insurance Broker with wide connection globally. I will fully use my wide link with the outside world to the benefits of Osun State. I will provide enabling environment for Foreign Investors to come and invest heavily in our state.

Most of the food eaten in Lagos is transported from Osun. Look at our arable land for farming which will encourage farm settlements with the provision of basic amenities to make our teeming Youth to be gainfully employed.

And with it, there won’t be problem of owing salaries of our working, dedicated civil servants who are doing all within their purview to make the state working. The pensioners who had served the state meritoriously are not well treated, this is what my team will work on by ensuring they get their money without much ado.

I was not pleased with the result of our students in WAEC/SSCE/NECO. It was disheartening to see my state at the bottom.

But I will make sure teachers are well taken care of because they are world moulders. Without Teachers, we are doomed. They should be held in high esteem and their salaries promptly paid.

I will make our hospitals, health and maternity centres accessible and drugs available.

Given that Osun is a civil service state, how do you intend to turn it into a more productive?

We have a game plan. To apply strategic evolutionary policies and practices to the existing viable sectors, and revamp other potential sectors through private and public sector partnerships, principally in education, agriculture, technology and energy.

This will be furthered by infrastructural developments such as power, health, roads. There will be projects that will engage the populace- cutting across and embracing all areas of specialisations to the extent that the pride and prosperity of the people of Osun state will be restored.

What is your motivation for this contest?

I have a strong conviction to make a difference. First of all a Nigerian, scion of Osun origin, I remember growing up and the standards of living back then made me proud of my heritage.

In recent times, that has not been so. Therefore, in order to rebuild and restore that proud heritage in Osun State, I have thrown my hat in the ring, to bring to bear my skills, knowledge and experience over the years to provide the required guidance and leadership to execute programmes that will positively impact the people of Osun state.

What plans do you have for the health, education and other infrastructural sectors of the state?

The current state of affairs in the country generally along these sectors is abysmal to say the least. However, must these conditions continue? No.