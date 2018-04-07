Osinbajo backs calls for restructuring

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has thrown his weight behind those calling for the restructuring of the country.

Osinbajo made his support for restructuring known after the Great Nigeria Pastors conference at the Emeritus Prof. Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

The VP said he agreed with Nigerians saying for things to be better, the country must be restructured. He however said that the restructuring must be clearly defined.

According to him, “Restructuring is very important to us as a people and as a nation. But we also have to be careful with what we mean by restructuring.

“One of the issues raised which I agree with is that states should be able to control their resources, control their own security; they should be able to generate more income and exercise greater freedom.

“We discussed security and we believe we should do more. We agreed that people feel more secured when they can control their security which brings to fore the issue of state police. It will give them confidence.”

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Nigeria of our Dream,” the Chairman of Oyo State Chapter of Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Taiwo Adelakun told the Vice President that Nigerians deserve to know the truth about how government was handling some issues which have been of concern to them.

The PFN chairman also wanted the Vice President to explain why most of the Security Heads in Nigeria were appointed from one ethnic group if the government observed the first stanza of the National Anthem that recognizes fairness and justice.

He said, “We Pastors want to know what the government that put fighting against corruption in the front burner is doing about “Mainagate” and other government officials accused of corruption. Many Nigerians believe that the anti corruption war is selective and that is why it is not effective.”

On the spate of killings and kidnappings by the terrorist Boko Haram group in the North East, the cleric demanded that government should explain its seeming lukewarm attitude to curb herdsmen attacks.

According to him, “We have been told that Boko Haram had been technically defeated but they have killed many and kidnapped over 120 people this year alone.”

Adelakun, also wanted the Vice President to speak on the clash among security agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and men of Department of State Security (DSS).

Pastor Adelakun said Christians would continue to pray for the release of the Dapchi School girl, Leah Sharibu, who is still in the captivity of Boko Haram for not converting to muslim. He added that Nigerians need to know if the young girl was safe.

In his response, Prof Osinbajo said, “This is a meeting of Pastors, it is a family meeting, you know I am a Pastor. I belong to the Greater Pastor Of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Reverend Abayomi Kasali, said, “Some years back, some Pastors will gather in Lagos to pray for Nigeria. We see that things work better in other countries but not in Nigeria. Pastor Yemi Osinbajo was one of us, our prayer was how to change things in Nigeria. But in 2014, God answered our prayers and he became the Vice President. We want to tell him the truth today and he will answer us as a Pastor not as a Professor.”