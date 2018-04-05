OSCE 1983 Alumni hold reunion

ALL arrangements have been concluded by the Ogun State College of Education, Ijebu-Ode, 1983 Alumni Set to hold a reunion next Saturday, 7 April 2018.

The reunion, the first in 35 years is billed to hold at The Warehouse, Chris Ogunbanjo Way, Ijari Road, on the outskirts of Ijebu-Ode, near Ogbogbo.

According to a statement by one of the organizers, S.O. Kazeem, the reunion is planned for former classmates admitted to the school in 1980, and who graduated in 1983. He added that this inaugural reunion will not accommodate spouses, children, or friends but strictly members.

Kazeem in the release also enjoined those attending the reunion to be punctual as events planned for the day are billed to commence at 10.00a.m.

The Ogun State College of Education came into being in 1977 to train quality teachers for the educational system, and the 1983alumni is the third set to graduate from the school, whose name was later changed to Tai Solarin College of Education following the death of legendary educationist and social critic, Dr. Tai Solarin.

The 1983 Set has produced distinguished Nigerians, and lists bank directors, business moguls, career civil servants, professors, editors, and vice-chancellors among its members.