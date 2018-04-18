Osanebi not ruffled by court judgement – Aide

Friday Osanebi has assured his constituents and supporters not to express worry over today’s court judgement in Kwale. Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly Rt. HonOsanebi has assured his constituents and supporters not to express worry over today’s court judgement in Kwale.

Osanebi in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity Agbanashi Obinne said “We admonish our teeming supporters to remain calm and relaxed, for there is no cause for alarm.

“The judgement has since been appealed and the Deputy Speaker is not distracted either,”

The Statement further said the Deputy Speaker is still very focused making frantic efforts for the empowerment and holistic transformation of his people.