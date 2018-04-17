One dead, 81 quarantined in Adamawa’s Lassa Fever outbreak

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Adamawa Ministry of Health, yesterday, said one person died from an outbreak of Lassa fever in the state, while no fewer than 81 others had been quarantined.

Information Officer of the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Muhammed, disclosed this in Yola, the state capital.

According to him, 45 members of the deceased’s families and 36 others, including some health workers who had direct contact with the deceased, had been quarantined.

Muhammed explained that the state government, World Health Organisation, WHO, and other agencies had established an emergency centre in Yola.

According to him, the centre will also serve as control centre of the killer disease.

He said the deceased, Gadiel Ambe, 46, hailed from Numan Local Government Area.

Muhammed explained that Ambe, before his death, was a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps officer working in Sardauna council of Taraba State, saying he might have contacted the disease there.