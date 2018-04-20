Onazi: I’m back and well

Super Eagles midfielder, has shut down suggestion that he will not be fit for the FIFA World Cup starting in June as he claimed to have fully recovered from a hamstring injury.

The hard working midfielder told ScoreNigeria.com.ng that he has therefore returned to full training with the rest of the squad and he is now ready for action.

“I am back to full fitness as I returned to training with the rest of the team on Saturday,” he disclosed.

“In fact I am fit enough to play this past weekend’s game. But despite being match fit, I and coach agreed that I should still rest as there are still lots of games for us to play in the season. We decide not to rush.”