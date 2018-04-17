Omo-Agege’s suspension in order – Senate Deputy Majority Leader

Sen. Bala Na’allah, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate has declared as being in order the suspension of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege by the leadership of the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Na’allah, representing the President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki said this at a legislative summit organised by Hallow Mace Communications Ltd. on Tuesday in Abuja.

The summit had as its theme: The importance of Legislature in Nigeria’s Democratic Governance, Progress, Challenges and Prospect.

He said the action of Omo-Agege in choosing to address the press without recourse to lay down rules and procedure was an affront on the entire senate.

Na’allah stressed that the action amounted to sycophancy and an attempt to pitching the executive arm against the Senate.

He said that his suspension was expected to serve as a deterrent to others.

“If you are a member of the Senate, you are only there by majority of lawful votes and you have to obey the rules of the senate.

“The Senate will not condone certain behaviours considered injurious to our democracy,” he said.

The deputy majority leader stressed that the leadership of the Senate would not allow any act inimical to its rule.

According to him, there can be no democracy without the presence of legislature, adding that the process of accepting a constitution is by the conduct of the people.

He said by ascending to democratic norms, meant that the people had chosen to accept the constitution.

Na’allah said democracy underscored the critical nature and position of the legislature as an indispensable ingredient in the democratic process of the country.

According to him, false, negative and inciting projections of the legislature cannot achieve the intended development, but will have receding effects on the achievements made.

The senate had on April 12, suspended Omo-Agege during plenary over his remarks that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, which changes the sequence of elections set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Uzona Nkem-Abonta, a member of the House of Reps and Chairman, House Committee on Public Petition, said the legislature remained one of the arms of government whose roles were often misconstrued.

He said the legislature had the mandate to make laws for the good government of the people, to determine the way of raising and spending public revenue as well as discuss matter of public importance.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunny Adams, the organisers of the event lauded the National Assembly under the leadership of Saraki.

He noted that since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, Saraki had performed creditably as a Senate president.

Adams said that the legislature should strengthen its relationship with the executive for the good of the nation.

NAN