Olusosun dumpsite shanties demolished

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following a raid and recovery of illegal arms at Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota area of Lagos State on Tuesday, a team of security personnel, yesterday, demolished shanties built on the site.

During Tuesday’s exercise, over 80 miscreants were arrested, while a toy gun, six butchers’ knives, 21 kitchen knives, nine hammers, substances suspected to be cannabis and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the dumpsite squatters.

Yesterday’s operation, which lasted over five hours, saw men from Rapid Response Squad, RRS; Task Force; Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, and Lagos Fire Service destroying all the illegal shanties built by the miscreants.

Weeks ago, there was a fire outbreak at the dumpsite, which lasted for days and posed health hazards to residents living within the vicinity, causing many residents to flee their abode.

Investigations during the period revealed that the fire was caused by the miscreants occupying the dumpsite illegally.

Consequently, the state government ordered an immediate closure of the dumpsite to forestall any further environmental disaster.

A Police source said one improvised gun, one toy gun, knives and cutlasses were recovered during yesterday’s demolition exercise.