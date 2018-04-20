Okowa lists benefits of education for Nigerians

… As Avwomakpa Celebrates 70th Birthday

DELTA State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said required education is important for Nigerians to harness their talents and creative energies for personal, professional and national development.

According to him, “it is not just education, but the right kind of education that will bring about this change because, education that simply gives the individual a body of knowledge without the requisite skills – life skills, social skills, inter-personal skills, vocational and technological skills – cannot really birth national renewal and/or transformation.”

Governor Okowa spoke on Friday at the 70th birthday ceremony of Archbishop God-Do-Well Avwomakpa and the launch of endowment fund for God-Do-Well Polytechnic at the Christ’s Missionaries Crusaders Church International, Ekpan, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

“It is gratifying that this special occasion is being celebrated with the launch of an Endowment Fund for the proposed God-Dowell Polytechnic; this is highly commendable as the only thing that I consider better than a good education in this life is a godly heritage,” the Governor said, adding, “just as we cannot exercise faith beyond our knowledge of the word of God, no society can develop beyond the quality of education of its citizenry.”

He continued, “education develops the mind of the recipients, shapes their view of the world, enables them to become better citizens and harnesses their talents and creative energies for personal, professional and national development; hence, the modern world recognizes education as the fundamental right of every individual.”

Governor Okowa who congratulated Archbishop Avwomakpa for clocking 70 years, observed that “to attain the milestone age of 70 is no mean feat; the scriptures boldly declare that it is not of him who wills, nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy (Romans 9:16); I have very high regard for men like Avwomakpa who answered the call of God in those days when to decide to go into full time Christian ministry, meant to sign up for a life of penury, pain and suffering, and was often greeted with mockery, disdain and resentment from even among family members.”

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori who was Chairman of the occasion, congratulated Archibishop Avwomakpa on his birthday, describing him as a humble and dedicated man of God who desires to leave behind not only a legacy of winning souls for Christ but, physical infrastructure that will also, mould the character of the people.

Also, immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the national president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, and others who spoke at the event, lauded the qualities of Archbishop Avwomakpa as a man of God at the occasion which was also, attended by the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovwori, traditional rulers, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Prince Sam Obi, among numerous others.

Highpoint of the occasion was the cutting of the birthday cake, and unveiling of the Polytechnic by Governor Okowa.