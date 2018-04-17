Ogun First Lady, other stakeholders for parenting confab

By Etop Ekanem

lagos—Worried by emerging dysfunctional character trends among Nigerian youths, Breach Repairers, is organising a national parenting conference with the theme, “Critical Rescue” scheduled for May 12, 2018 at Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Addressing newsmen on the conference, Chief Executive Officer, Breach Repairers, Pastor Kingsley Nduka, alongside Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, General Overseer, Trinity House Ministries International, said First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Olufunsho Amosun, and other stakeholders are expected at the occasion to champion course of raising “the total Nigerian child.”

He urged parents and other stakeholders to collaborate in dealing with emerging dysfunctional character trends among Nigerian youths, saying: “Substance abuse, same sex relationships and other forms of addiction among our children are being reported across board.”

“Now, the question is: are we losing the fight to raise godly seeds? I will say no, but emerging challenges in parenting the 21st century child demand that as stakeholders, we collaborate in dealing with emerging dysfunctional character trends among Nigerian youths.

”It is painful to note that defined boundaries by parents are being challenged by the 21st century youth with values place on family identities. We need concerted efforts towards these trends. We must pay closer attention to purposeful parenting that must enhance discipline by all means.”