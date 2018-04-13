Offa killings: Senate probes robbery attack

Urges IGP to reinforce security measures

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE Senate has begun a probe into the deadly armed robbery attack on several banks in Offa, Kwara State, which led to the death of nine policemen and several others.

It, however, mandated its Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the matter and report back to the Senate within two weeks.

The upper chamber, which observed a minute silence for the innocent people who lost their lives during the robbery attack, directed Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to reinforce security measures to secure lives and property in the area.

It also urged the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Army, to consider setting up of Forward Operating Base, FOB, for Kwara South senatorial district.

The Senate also called on the banks to consider immediate re-opening of their branches for normal businesses as soon as the security atmosphere improved.

It commended the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for rising to the situation instantly by visiting Offa Local Government Area after the attack.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (APC, Kwara South), who had earlier cited Orders 42 and 52 and later moved a motion on the deadly armed robbery attack on several banks in Offa, Kwara State where nine policemen and several others were killed.

Presenting the motion, Ibrahim said: “The Senate notes with dismay the deadly armed robbery attack on five Deposit Money Banks, DMBs, in Offa on April 5, 2018, in which nine policemen and nine others, including passersby, lost their lives during the attacks as confirmed by the Nigeria Police Force.

“There are several others injured receiving treatment in various hospital in Offa and Ilorin. The DMB’s include; Union Bank, Ecobank, GTbank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and a Microfinance Bank which suffered huge financial losses after the attack.

“Aware that Offa local government in conjunction with the traditional ruler, The Oloffa of Offa, and prominent personalities in Offa community and its environs have put in place various measures, including the provision of logistics to security agencies to prevent any re-occurrence of such incessant robberies and killings within the area in the past.

“Worried that if such attacks are allowed to continue, it may lead to the closure of financial institutions in the town and this may cripple commercial activities in the town and its environs.”

“Acknowledge that His Excellency, the Senate President, Senator ( Dr) Abubakar Olubukola Saraki promptly visited the area to condole the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi and the victims of the attacks.

“Further acknowledge His Excellency, the Senate President who swung into action by contacting the Inspector-General of Police accordingly and the action is already yielding results.”