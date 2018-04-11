NPS controller commends FG over free uniforms to prison officials

The Controller, Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Adamawa Command, Mr Umar Audu, has commended the Federal Government for providing free uniforms for Prison officials.

Audu made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

He said NPS had recorded tremendous development under the present administration.

He also stated that under the present administration, staff of NPS from Inspector cadre to constable rank were given free two sets of uniform.

“Under the NPS transformation programme, the Federal Government has provided enough drugs and other essential medical facilities in all major prisons across the country.

“In addition, Government also provided two new vehicles for conveying inmates to courts and other official duties,” the controller said.

He said that Nigerian prisons were now experiencing a gigantic transformation in terms of upgrading in line with international standards.

He called on the officers to reciprocate government gesture through dedication to duty and hard work.