We are not recruiting ad hoc staff – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the public to disregard online publications that it is recruiting ad hoc staff ahead of 2019 elections, saying it is untrue.

In its online publication, the commission said it was aware of some social media publications telling the public that it would recruit 100,000 ad hoc personnel for 2019 general elections.

It said that information in the publications were false and should be ignored.

“This information is false. The general public should disregard it because INEC is not recruiting at the moment; don’t be swindled,’’ it stated.

The commission advised the public to contact it for proper information and guide on any issue concerning the electoral process.


