We have no control over the sources of soot – Wike

By Adekunle Aliyu with Agency Report

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on those planning to demonstrate against the presence of soot to channel their protest to the Federal Government.

He said the Federal Government is strictly responsible for the degradation and pollution of the Rivers environment.

Speaking in Government House Port Harcourt on Monday during the inauguration of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, Governor Wike urged the stop the campaigners to demonstrate against the Federal Government in the interest of justice.

He said that the Rivers State Government has done all that it is suppose to do, including advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, with no action from the Federal Government.

The governor said: “I hear that people want to demonstrate that there is soot in the state. Help us demonstrate against the Federal Government and we will all be happy.

“This is because we have no control over the sources of soot. Do I go to shutdown the Refinery? Will they not say that it is economic sabotage?

“Do I even have the security? Do I control the Police or the Army to go and stop oil production at the refinery?”

Governor Wike added that the State Government cannot stop the Nigerian Navy from destroying illegal refineries in ways that release dangerous substances to pollute the environment. He said all entreaties have fallen on deaf ears.

He said nobody is happy about the presence of soot in the state as its effect is non discriminatory.

The governor said it is necessary to properly situate those with the responsibility of stopping the soot, rather than protesting for the sake of creating social tension.

He assured the people of Rivers State that the administration will continue to prevail on the security agencies and regulatory institutions to take the right step to stop the soot.

FG explains causes of soot in Rivers

Also the Federal Government has said the soot, currently being experienced in Port Harcourt and its environs, was caused by activities of illegal oil refiners, bunkers and burning of tyres.

Mr Peter Idabor, Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) disclosed this at the beginning of a Joint Activation and Drill Exercise in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

He further attributed the development to activities in abattoirs and kpo-fire (a slang used to describe illegal oil bunkering business ) operators who carry out their illicit activities at night.

“In Port Harcourt, there are over 100 abattoirs and many of these abattoirs use rubber tyres to roast animals while others burn them to extract copper wires.

“Another source of the soot is the heating of asphalt (used for roads) and burning of stolen petroleum products by security agencies.

Idabor said the Ministry of Environment and its affiliated bodies had already held several meetings with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to end the soot.

“We have agreed that instead of setting ablaze tankers caught with stolen petroleum product; that it is better to retire the crude oil back to the refineries and oil companies.

“We felt that rather than dispose the petroleum products into the environment that it is best to store them in refineries’’ he said.

Idabor said a committee, set up on the orders of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had adopted the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedure to deal with recovered stolen petroleum products.

He said that soot particle was 2.5 micron in size that could only be seen through high-powered microscopic lens.

He said that the particles could not be prevented from entering homes and offices.

“The soot particle is then inhaled and after sometimes becomes an irritant and the individual starts coughing. After persistent cough, a wound is created inside the lungs.

Idabor said the Ministry of Environment was planning to hold one-day retreat in Port Harcourt on April 27 to address the challenges associated with this.

He said agencies under the ministry, Rivers Government, oil companies and members of the Armed Forces and other stakeholders would attend the retreat.

The NOSDRA boss advised residents to use nose mask to reduce impact of the soot on their health.