NLC advocates skill training programme for women in Borno

The Borno Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advocated for proactive skill and vocational training programmes for improvement of social and economic status of women in the state.

Hajiya Saratu Bausa, the chairperson of the congress in the state, made the call on Saturday when members of the union paid a courtesy visit on Alhaji Yerima Saleh, Borno Head of Service.

Bausa said that the measure was imperative to mitigate the difficulties experienced by women occasioned by the insurgency.

She noted that women were worst hit by the insurgency due to loss of lives and destruction of social and economic activities in the state.

“The visit is to seek greater government support, assistance and consideration for women for better service delivery in support of accountability, transparency and fair play in governance.

“The advocacy is essential at a period where women are worse hit by the agony of insurgents’ mayhem in the north-eastern part of the country.

“Workers in Borno have been disproportionately affected in terms of facility, loss of jobs, displacement from their homes and communities and trauma associated with the insurgency.

“The role of women in peace building and moral upbringing of youth cannot not be over emphasised.

“Much needed to be done in the rehabilitation of government workers and working families, whose presence and well being are crucial to the holistic revival and restoration of the economy of the state,’’ she said.

Bausa called for allocation of key positions in civil service for women, separate toilets for female workers and establishment of crèche, to enable breastfeeding mothers to do their work without hindrance.

The chairperson also called for free girl-child education, establishment of skills training programme for women and orphanage to accommodate the growing number of orphans in the state.

“Maternity leave should be six months as against three months as obtained in other states; women should be involved in decision making in work place and committees,’’ she demanded.

Responding, Saleh said that the state government had provided an enabling environment to empower women and enhance their economic condition.

The head of service added that the government had executed viable projects to fast-track rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement of displaced persons in the liberated communities.(NAN)