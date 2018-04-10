Nkanga bemoans non- implementation of PANDEF’s 16-point agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—THE new national Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and a former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, has bemoaned the non-implementation of PANDEF’s 16-point agenda, describing the Federal Government’s action as further marginalisation of the Niger Delta.

Nkanga who spoke during the inaugural meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC of PANDEF held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, added that the insensitivity of the Federal Government towards the problems of the region necessitated the ongoing agitations for restructuring by the people of the region.

His words: “It is because we are operating a fake federalism that we are asking for true federalism. Restructuring is another way of saying that we want justice. And I believe you are aware that PANDEF came into being in 2016 when we tried to put together solutions to the problems of the Niger Delta. The Federal Government at that time felt they did not have the right people to speak to from the Niger Delta region.

“When PANDEF first met with the President on November 1, 2016, we presented a 16-point agenda to him. The copies of that are already in public domain. That was supposed to be a working paper. It was as a result of that, the Vice President visited the Niger Delta states.

“We have expressed our dissatisfaction because of the non-implementation of the 16-point agenda that was given to the president. The only item that has been touched is the Maritime University in Delta State. The clean up of Ogoniland was flagged off but we have our doubts if anything will be done beyond that. The issue of modular refinery seemed to have been hijacked because nobody is saying anything about it again.”