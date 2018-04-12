Breaking News
Translate

Nigerian to watch World Cup on StarTimes at subsidized rate

On 2:19 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

As the countdown to the most anticipated sporting event in the world commences, leading pay-TV provider, StarTimes Nigeria says it has concluded plans to ensure that Nigerians enjoy all 64 matches of the World Cup live, and in HD at a subsidized rate.

2018 FIFA World Cup: 1.3m tickets allocated, sales restart on Tuesday
Official 2018 FIFA World Cup match-ball

Speaking on this development, the company’s Brand & Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede hinted that all StarTimes subscribers will enjoy the matches irrespective of their bouquet.

“We are working to ensure that every StarTimes subscriber enjoys the thrilling moments of the World Cup in HD right in the comfort of their home. As part of our promise to deliver affordable entertainment to every African home.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.