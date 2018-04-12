Nigerian to watch World Cup on StarTimes at subsidized rate

As the countdown to the most anticipated sporting event in the world commences, leading pay-TV provider, StarTimes Nigeria says it has concluded plans to ensure that Nigerians enjoy all 64 matches of the World Cup live, and in HD at a subsidized rate.

Speaking on this development, the company’s Brand & Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede hinted that all StarTimes subscribers will enjoy the matches irrespective of their bouquet.

“We are working to ensure that every StarTimes subscriber enjoys the thrilling moments of the World Cup in HD right in the comfort of their home. As part of our promise to deliver affordable entertainment to every African home.”