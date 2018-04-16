Why Nigeria can’t develop vaccines for lassa, typhoid fevers—Prof Agwale

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A Virologist, Prof Simeon Magaji Agwale has stated that Nigeria has the capacity to develop vaccines for tropical diseases such as lassa fever, typhoid fever, malaria and the likes.

Agwale lamented that Nigerians are dying of illnesses that the country has the capacity to eradicate or at least combat successfully, stressing that there was no reason for Nigerians to suffer such sicknesses when they can produce vaccines for ailments that are peculiar to the country and her surroundings.

He noted that such vaccines cannot be developed in Europe or America since they don’t suffer the diseases.

Agwale who spoke weekend, as a guest lecturer at the 12th Public Health lecture series of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, MLSCN, identified “lack of political will by government as responsible for the inability to establish a vaccine factory in Nigeria.”