Neymar: I’ll be fit for World Cup

Brazil star Neymar said he is “recovering well” from a foot injury and is on schedule to be ready for the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had surgery in March on a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Neymar told a TV Globo variety show that he feels no pain, but he cannot put his injured foot on the ground without an orthopedic shoe. He arrived on stage using two walking sticks.

“There is still a month left, but I am recovering well. It is all according to plan,” the Brazilian said. “I feel no pain; I am stepping little by little. I cannot walk freely without the shoe, but I am in treatment, I am working out at the gym too. I am preparing well.”

The striker is widely expected to be on Brazil’s final squad list that will be announced on May 14 in Rio de Janeiro by coach Tite.

He revealed that there were tensions between him and fellow forward Edinson Cavani at the start of the season.

Famously, the two publicly rowed on the pitch over who should be allowed to take penaties.

Following the dispute, there have been months of speculation that Neymar is ready to return to Spain with a transfer to Real Madrid.

“It was made to sound bigger than it really was.

“Of course there was a certain tension, friction with Cavani, but we resolved it quickly.

“Three days after it happened, we all sat down and we talked. We’re two great players, but we’re also people and we had to resolve the personal side of things.”