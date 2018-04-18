Neymar hasn’t congratulated PSG — Coach Emery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has revealed that superstar Neymar has not called him since last weekend’s Ligue 1 title triumph over Monaco.

The French capital club thrashed second-placed Monaco 7-1 to confirm their seventh French crown last Sunday and the Brazil international showed himself playing poker with the match on a screen in the background during the rout.victory on Sunday,

“I spoke with Neymar two or three weeks ago to see how he was and what idea he had of joining the group in training,” said Emery.

“The players have a chat, so Neymar has direct communication with the players, as well as the club and I.”

Emery, who didn’t mention he took any issue with the frequency of communication with Neymar, went on to emphasise his good relationship with the former Barcelona man and the commitment Les Parisiens’ No. 10 has towards club and country.