NewBrandsXPO to hold in Nigeria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The NewBrandsXPO, an experiential expo for new and emerging brands, is set to hold in Nigeria.

According to Olanrewaju Samson, Activations Director at Heventin: “In a world full of buzz and surface interactions, people are seeking more depth and meaning. The NewBrandsXPO platform is an ideal space for exhibitors and visitors to nurture the trust and confidence necessary for the realisation of business goals and fulfillment of personal needs.”

Samson noted that the expo would not only connect and stimulate business relationships between African start-ups but also give innovators seeking financial backers and crowd funding the opportunity to pitch directly to potential investors and possible venture capitalists.

Commenting on the importance of the NewBrandsXPO, Tony Usidamen, Lead Consultant at Uburu, said: “To remain continually relevant, brands need not only ensure that their advertising messages and communication channels are fully optimised across multiple devices and platforms, they must also find ways to authentically engage with consumers.

“NewBrandsXPO aims to foster consumer-brands relationships by providing a unique avenue for consumers to experience brands realistically.”