NEMA: Suspension of six directors by Osinbajo board in order — HOS

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—THE Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita yesterday said the suspension of six directors by the Board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was in order.

Also, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu said the agency recommended the suspension of the affected officers in order to allow detectives unfettered access to vital documents.

The two officers made the clarifications while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster preparedness investigating the activities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Those placed on suspension are the Director of Finance and Accounts, Akinbola Hakeem Gbolahan; Acting Director, Special Duties, Mr. Umesi Emenike; Director, Risk Reduction, Mallam Alhassan Nuhu; Pilot in-charge Air Ambulance and Aviation Unit, Mr. Mamman Ali Ibrahim; the Chief Maintenance Officer, Mr. Ganiyu Yunusa Deji; and the Director of Welfare, Mr. Kanar Mohammed.

The EFCC had in a report to the Presidency recommended the disciplinary measure in order to enable it to conduct unhindered investigation and have access to vital records.

But Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita said the Vice President and NEMA board members acted in line with Public Service Rules on the suspension of the Directors and staff of the agency .

She also said the Governing Council has the powers to suspend the directors and other staff of the agency if the situation warranted.

The committee had invited the Head of Service to guide it on the procedure for suspending staff of the Agency and to ascertain if the Governing Council had the powers to suspend the six staff of the agency.

Represented by Mustapha Suleiman , a Permanent Secretary, the Head of Service enlightened members on the disciplinary processes in the Public Service Rules