Ndigbo should support Buhari to win, he deserves second term – Anyim

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Governorship candidate of the All PROGRESSIVE Congress in Abia State in the 2015 general election, Dr. Nyerere Anyim has that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office to correct what he described as PDP’s 16 year mistake in Nigeria.

Anyim who was reacting President Buhari’s declaration said the President has done well if one takes into account the poor state of affairs when he came in to power.

According to him, “Anyone assessing Buhari’s performance should take into account the state in which PDP landed Nigeria in the 16 years it held power.

Corruption was at its height. But now, it is no longer business as usual, people are now afraid of dipping their hands into the public till.

Security has improved. The dilapidated federal road under PDP are being addressed, the issue of power is getting attention. You now have steady power at Ariaria market; it’s the achievement of the APC government. You also know that the PDP in the South East has been claiming Buhari and APC’s projects as their own, but we are not worried.”

He called on the South East to support Buahri’s re election, describing it as the easiest way for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023

“Ndigbo should support Buhari to win in 2019 and hand over to an Igbo son in 2023. Federal roads in the south East are receiving attention. They should be deceived again by PDP who has done nothing for the South East. Some of us have been calling on Ndigbo not to cast their eggs in basket, but we were called names in 2015. In 2019, we should repeat same mistake, Buhari means well for a better Nigeria.”

On the 2019 general election in Abia, Anyim said that the APC has been well positioned to take over power and urged Abia people to embrace change.