Ndidi: Going to World Cup still like a dream

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi one of the players coach Gernot Rohr is sure of making his list to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said the whole scenario is still like a dream until he kicks the first ball when the tournament stars in June.

The Leicester City of England midfielder, said it was amazing Nigeria made Russia 2018 tournament.

In an interview with joe.co.uk, Ndidi said the Super Eagles “can do more” than merely participate at the World Cup in Russia.

“I can’t explain how proud I am. Every player wants to pull on the shirt for their country, so many people look for this opportunity – the entire population in Nigeria would love to be able to do this,” Ndidi said.

“I can’t believe I will be at the World Cup for my nation.

“It’s amazing. I haven’t really had the chance to think about it much, I believe when we get to Russia is when it will really sink in.

“And it’s not just about going to participate, it’s not about being happy just that we are part of the World Cup.

“I feel we can do more.”