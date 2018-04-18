Nasarawa to establish plastic recycling plant

Nasarawa State is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment to establish a plastic recycling plant in the Karu LGA.

The state Gov. Umaru Al-Makura made the disclosure on Wednesday while inspecting projects embarked on by his administration in the local government area.

He said that the plant would help to reduce littering of plastics and polythene materials in major urban centres in the state.

“This plant is going to be very useful because the plastic wastes heaped at the various dumpsites will be sorted out and converted into relevant materials.

“The remaining waste from the recycling would become more environment-friendly and can be used as organic fertiliser and to generate electricity, among other uses,” he said.

Al-Makura said that the state government had put in place a robust waste management structure for effective waste collection and evacuation across all urban centres in the state.

Newsmen report that the Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB) had introduced refuse disposal bags to be sold to households to facilitate effective refuse collection and disposal.

Mr Stanley Buba, Al-Makura’s Senior Special Adviser on Development Control, said at the event that the refuse bags would be sold for N50 each.

He said that private individuals could venture into the business.

“However, the board will regulate the process to ensure that the bags are not sold above the approved price,” Buba said.

