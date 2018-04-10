NAF foils suicide bombing at UNIMAID

By Joseph Erunke & Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—THE Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, in conjunction with some Nigerian Army troops, successfully foiled a suicide bombing attack by Boko Haram terrorists at University of Maiduguri, Borno State last night.

The Boko Haram suicide bombers, according to the Air Force, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, tried to gain access into the University but were quickly detected by the NAF Special Forces.

The vest on one of the suicide bombers was said to have been detonated before they could gain access to the hostel, leading to a commotion.

“However, there was no reported fatality except for the suicide bomber, whose counterparts immediately fled, when the NAF Special Forces and the NA troops opened fire on them, “the NAF Agusta Light Utility Helicopter then went in pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists , following which an additional suicide bomber was identified and neutralized.

The NAF Agusta LUH was still searching for the other fleeing Boko Haram at press time.