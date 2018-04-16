N18bn mall project unveiled in Badagry

By Frederick Okopie

Badagry—THE foundation stone of the multi-billion Naira Oba Akran International Shopping Mall has been laid at the Cemetery Road in Badagry Local Government of Lagos State.

The 93 acres proposed site was unveiled by Hon. Setonji David, who represented the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. K.O. Okorafor, the Chief Executive Officer of Palmnto Nigeria Limited, managers of the shopping mall, informed that it was expected upon completion to attract marketers and traders from West Africa who before this time have had to go as far as Aba, Onitsha and other distant places to make their purchases. He noted that the mall would open up Badagry and neighbouring hinterland, and in the process creates new opportunities for indigenes.

Okorafor also called on investors, at home and in the Diaspora, to invest in the N18 billion project, which, he said, would be a replica of the shopping mall in Dubai, UAE.

The CEO revealed that the first phase of the project will be completed in the next 24 to 30 months and called on traders to buy the idea of the Dubai Like-Shopping Mall.