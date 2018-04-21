MTN Music+ goes international with Sony Music Entertainment

Africa’s groundbreaking digital music service, MTN Music+, has added yet another ‘plus’ by signing a historic deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

Through the partnership, which has been described as “the first of its kind in Nigeria,” subscribers on the platform can now stream over three million international song catalogues from A-list artistes like DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Beyoncé, French Montana, Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller just to mention a few.

According to Richard Iweanoge, MTN’s GM, Brands and Communication, the partnership with Sony has ensured that MTN Music+ is now the undisputed King of digital music streaming in Africa.

“Apart from the streaming opportunities of international song catalogues, subscribers also have access to millions of songs from key Nigerian and African artistes already available on the platform.

“This, coupled with other platforms like our Caller Ring Back Tunez (CRBT), has made MTN the largest music distributor in Africa.

“As Nigeria’s most innovative telecoms company, we have been able to deploy music as a platform to give value added services to our teeming subscribers, which have also proven to be a significant source of revenue for the artistes. This new partnership will open a new world of possibilities,” he said.

On his part, Michael Ugwu, General Manager, Sony Music Entertainment West Africa, said, “Sony Music Entertainment West Africa is extremely excited to strategically partner with Music Plus on this landmark deal.