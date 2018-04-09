When Mrs Jonathan opened all these accounts, it did not cause inflation – Sowore

Mr. Omoyele Sowore, hopefully 2019 presidential candidate and the founder and publisher of an online news platform, Saharareporters, during a town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State Saturday disagreed with economics who say paying Nigerian workers N100,000 will cause inflation.

He said that ‘Facebook economists say paying Nigerian workers N100,000 will cause inflation the inflation that was not caused when some Senators were collecting N13 million a month for doing nothing.

‘The inflation that was not caused when Diezani and Kola Aluko stole $3 billion.

‘When Mrs Jonathan started opening all these accounts N5 million here, N10 million there it did not caused inflation.