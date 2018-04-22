Moses Simon denies turning down Liverpool

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has denied reports that he had turned down advances from Liver pool. The Belgium based player denied granting any such interview.

“ Liverpool is a very big team with a large squad, the type of team where you have to work extra hard to get games. Most players like such challenges and I am not different. Why will I turn down Liverpool? I didn’t grant any of such interviews “. Moses who is a Newcastle United target will miss Gent’s play-off games against Sporting Charleroi today.

Simon has been ever present for Gent since the start of the Championship play-offs in Belgium, but the forward who is heavily linked with a move to English Premier League side Newcastle United has confirmed his unavailability for the game.

Simon said he is battling flu and as a matter of fact didn’t sleep all through Friday night, hence his decision to pull out of the Charleroi clash on health grounds.

" I couldn't sleep all night long due to a bout of flu , so I won't be playing in Sunday's game against Charleroi. I will no doubt be the number one supporter of my teammates during the game", Simon said.