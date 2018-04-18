MMA Customs on red alert

…Records massive seizures of military hard wares, air gun

…Intercepts expired beef, pharmaceutical products

The Murtala Mohammed Area Command of Nigeria Custom Service, MMA, is on red alert, as the Command just recorded massive seizures of military hard wares, imported into the Country but falsely declared with different Airway Bill numbers and company that brought in the items.

The hard wares displayed by the new Customs Area Controller ,CAC, of MMA, Comptroller Shoboiki Jayne, under whose supervision the items were seized, include Military camouflage Uniforms, Bullet Proof Jackets, Military Helmets, Military Face Caps, Military vest of different Camouflage colours, Air Gun imported with two different End User Certificates, 20 Pieces of assorted OPTICAL SIGHT wrapped in Military camouflage uniform bags, mainly for rifles and Grenade launchers, Handcuffs, Police Official Cardigans and Drones.

In the same vein, the Command also intercepted 108 Cartons of expired (2009) Beef imported into the Country, Pangolin Scales and pharmaceutical products known as Tramadol Tablets with no registration number from National Agency for Food Drug, Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to be exported out of the country.

The CAC disclosed that the Military Hard wares imported into the Country were intercepted at NAHCO Shed.

Comptroller Shoboiki warned, “Economic saboteurs should desist from illicit trade and allow sanity in our economic ambience, as we must continue to carry out our statutory mandate of enforcing government trade policies and protecting our economic environment. The clearing agents should enlighten importers to desist from bringing into the Country items that are not only prohibited but absolutely prohibited. Military hard wares are not to be imported by individuals, but must come into the country with an End User Certificate”.

The CAC expressed displeasure with the expired (2009) beef imported into the country, saying such item poses serious health hazards to Nigerians. “We have enough fresh beef in this country, I see no reason someone will import not only beef, but expired one. The item, which is under import prohibition list, schedule 3, item 2 of the Common External Tariff (CET), was abandoned. Effort made to arrest the consignee proved abortive, as the address mentioned does not exist,” the CAC exclaimed’.

Accordingly, the Command raked in ₦11.6billion from January to March 2018. The amount represents 74.34 percent of the envisage revenue target in the first quarter. MMA also generated N4.12billion for the month under review.