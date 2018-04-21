Midem determines to boost Nigerian music market

By ayo onikoyi

In partnership with other Nigerian entertainment platforms, Midem, home to the global music community has expressed determination to assist the African music market, encourage international business exchange, and discover new talent around the world.

Midem, stormed Lagos, recently to launch its high-potential markets program tagged ‘Midem African Forum.’ This was the Lagos chapter of its Four City African Road Show Tour, after visiting Johannesburg, Abidjan, and Brazzaville.

Working with Trace, SACEM, 6060 Music Group, Spotlight Management, and Cream Entertainment, the event saw music industry influencers, lawyers, venture capitalists, and government agencies come together to discuss the potential of Nigeria’s music industry and the growth potential of African music within the wider international market. It also focused on the way forward for the African music industry, as it continues to grow and spread globally.