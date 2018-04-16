Methodist advocates quick resolution of herdsmen, farmers’ clashes

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Methodist Church Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to address the herdsmen/farmers’ crisis across the country.

In a communique by Synod Secretary, Very Rev. Simeon Onaleke, Lay President, Bro. Frederick Ogunjuboun, and Bishop, Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, Rt. Revd. Stephen Tunde Adegbite, at the end of its second Annual Synod in Lagos, it lamented the security situation in Benue, Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Yobe, Oyo and some other parts of the country, advocating enactment of laws to guide cattle grazing on public lands.

The church also lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in the war against Boko Haram terrorists, adding “we, however, enjoin the government, especially the intelligence community, to work together so that planned attacks can be nipped in the bud before they are carried.”

It noted that “lack of cohesion and sharing of intelligence and information among security agencies within the intelligence community and calls for synergy in the overall interest of the common man, who is always the most affected.”

The Church also thanked members of the international community, particularly Switzerland, the United States of America, Great Britain, France and Belgium and the Red Cross for their efforts in securing the safe release of 101 of the kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls.

The church also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the unconditional release of Leah Sharibu, who is still being held because of her refusal to denounce her faith, and others including the Chibok girls, yet to be released.