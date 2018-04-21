Menezes wins Tombim tennis open

Brazilian Jaoa Menezes on Saturday beat Swede Eriksson Markus 6-2 6-4 to win the 2018 International Tennis Federation (ITF) pro-circuit tournament tagged “Tombim Tennis Open’’ in Abuja.

The match which lasted one hour and 10 minutes had Menezes dominating almost in both serves and smashes.

Menezes maintained his superiority as he did in the semi-finals where he crushed Danylo Kalenichenko of Ukraine 6-1, 6-1.

Markus, seeded number one, had defeated Angele Jaimee of France 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals to qualify for the final.

Newsmen report that the ITF tournament is an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event aimed at helping player get points.

NAN