Mandilas sweeps Toyota awards

By Theodore Opara

MANDILAS Enterprises, foremost automotive marketing company in Nigeria has proved its years of experience in the nation’s auto industry when it scooped virtually all awards at the Toyota Awards held recently in Lagos.Mandilas emerged winner in ten categories of the award and first runner-up in two categories and second runner-up in one category.

The awards include best marketing manager, best parts manager, best customer service manager, best service adviser, best parts team, best customer service team, best service team, best marketing team and champion TNL service advisor skill contest-front office.They also emerged overall first runner-up best dealer, first runner-up service advisor as well as second runner-up service advisor.Relishing the feat, the National Marketing Manager, Mandilas Enterprises, Mr. Akin Adiatu said “We feel great that we won everything at the award. We are used to it as we have been winning over the years. We look forward to winning few of the awards where we emerged first runner-up and we are working tirelessly in that direction.”

According to Adiatu, Mandilas has over 70 years experience in the automotive industry and this has come to play in everything they do in the sector.He recalled that the company made the Volkwagen brand a household name in Nigeria in the 1970s and ‘80s. And later to the Scoda brand to the next level in Nigeria. He attributed the feat to their professionalism, many years of experience, well trained and motivated staff and many branches spread all over the country.

“We have been around for the past 70 years and our experience is counting in this regards. We have full fledged branches in eleven states and this is the highest by any auto dealership in the country”,he added stressing “ the Toyota models are unique in quality and very easy to maintain. At Mandilas, we ensure excellent customer relations and satisfaction as well as excellent after-sales spare parts delivery”.