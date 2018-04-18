Mace: APC condemns attack on Senate

All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Wednesday attack on the Senate, describing it as an attack on the nation´s democracy.

The condemnation is in a statement by Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, the party´s National Publicity Secretary in Abuja.

The party called on security agencies to take necessary actions to ensure that the stolen mace was recovered.

It stated that “the attention of the APC has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.’’

The party also urged security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the act and their sponsors were brought to justice.

There was confusion at the Senate chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday morning after it was invaded by hoodlums while plenary was ongoing and made away with the Legislative Mace.

The hoodlums, who entered the chamber at 11.30 a.m., took away the mace and rushed out to a waiting black jeep and sped off.

Senators at the plenary, being presided over by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, immediately went into executive session which lasted till 12.12 p.m.

Sen. Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, who also condemned the act, said it was an assault on Nigeria’s democracy and desecration of the constitution.

He added that “the Senate will not be intimidated nor will it compromise its independence.

“This is a dangerous precedent for future generation of Nigerians.’’ (NAN)