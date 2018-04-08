Living with Eternity in view (5)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

John 5:28-29 “Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.”

This means that everybody will be resurrected. Whether you are a saint or a sinner death does not stop your existence. In fact, after the resurrection, both saints and sinners will enter a new phase of existence by living the forever life. While saints will have the re-surrection of life; sinners will participate in the res-urrection of damnation. Let us work on a supposition that you rejected the universal provision of God’s sal-vation for mankind when it was readily available. What then will be your fate?

Mark 9:43-44 “And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.”

If you should die as a sinner, let me put it so bluntly as it is, you will be in the burning lake of fire forever and ever. You will keep burning in that horrible eternal chim-ney that you will never get burnt up. You will feel your body being consumed within the terrible scorching hit of forever flaming fire, but it will never completely con-sume your body. It will be so painful that you will long for death, yet death will not come to rescue you from the eternal Divine decree for sinners.

“It is appointed unto men once to die.” You cannot die twice. That is, after you might have undergone the re-surrection from the dead life you lived on earth, you cannot die again while facing eternal punitive measure for the crimes you committed against God in your pre-vious life. This means that after your resurrection you will live forever. You cannot commit suicide. Neither can Satan kill you nor the flames of eternal fire. But you will live forever and ever in that God forsaken place.

Mark 9:45-46 “And if thy foot offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter halt into life, than having two feet to be cast into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.”

Hell is a place where the cells of your body will not be destroyed despite the astronomical heatwave that will engulf your human body. Mark 9:47-48 “And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye, than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.”

What does it mean to live with eternity in view? What it means is this. If you have a close confidant who is alw-ays in the habit of influencing you to indulge in sin, thereby becoming an eternal offender of God’s word and a potential handicap of eternal damnation; and you have eternity in view, it then means that you will do all that you can to end such a relationship. This is because it will be far better for you to cut off that wealthy man or that beautiful seductress, so that you can preserve your eternal life and remain safe, than to sink in eternal destruction.

Do not let eternity teach you an eternal lesson you will ever live to regret. That is why you need to cut off every thing that will smear your image even if it will lead to the scandal of the day.

Talking about scandal, David the king had a national scandal when he committed adultery, murdered the husband of his partner and took her in as his wife. It was a terrible deed that inflamed wagging tongues, but he did not let the shame of it hinder his relationship with God, but came out clean seeking God’s mercy.

Today, David has gone to meet the LORD in heaven, but the earthly shame and scar did not join the flight to heaven. You may have gotten pregnant out of wedlock. Do not tell a lie to cover it up. Though it will be shameful; it will only last for few weeks. Repent and make right your life. Matthew 25:41-43 “Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.”

The lives of many people around the world is lived in selfishness. They never give any part of their substance, food, money, clothing, time or talent for the benefit of other people. And Jesus says that on the last day He will reject and cast them to everlasting fire. You are here and you possess a lot of talents and gifts. Do you ever give it out for the benefit of other people? You have the message of salvation, do you ever give it out for the benefit of those who are not saved? You have the knowledge of the Bible, but do you ever give it out for the knowledge of those who are ignorant? You have the message of deliverance, but do you ever give it out for those who are imprisoned and in captivity? If not, on the last day you will hear the voice of the Lord, saying, depart from me ye cursed into everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels.

To be continued