LG opens free laundry hub in Lagos

By Tare Youdeowei

In its bid to alleviate the difficulty attached to getting clean water and power to efficiently carry out laundry by the people of Ogba and environs in Ikeja, LG Electronics recently inaugurated a free laundry service.

The service tagged Life’s Good with LG Wash is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility program for the year designed to help people, homes and the community, meet their laundry needs.

Speaking on the company’s drive at the event which held at LG showroom, Executive Vice- President, LG Electronics, Mr. Choong Hak Lee, said: “As a global company, LG Electronics is using its capabilities to help local communities all over the world by solving some issues. In this regard, I hope that Life’s Good with LG Wash will help make things more convenient and lives more comfortable. I hope it will bring more spare time and comfort to residents. LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future.

“The laundry cabin, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to serve over 50 people per day and will operate on a daily basis from morning till evening. The facility contains several LG washing machines, dryers, air conditioning units, uninterrupted power supply, constant supply of water among others, to ensure the facility operates seamlessly,” Lee enthused.

Commending LG’s effort, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, said: “This is what I call truly giving back to the society, because the real beneficiaries of this project are the masses, I believe they will take advantage of this initiative by LG Electronics.”