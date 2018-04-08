Learn to do things well – Daramola

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

IF someone does a thing continuously without success, then two things are possible. One, that person is probably not doing that particular thing well. The other possibility is that that endeavour is most likely not the portion of the one who had been labouring on it without success. This is why it is imperative to draw our attention on the need for people to learn how to do things properly.

They should know how to do things correctly to avoid the risk of becoming a failure. Those who get things done the right way are the ones that succeed in life.

If one is a singer in the church, for instance, that person must know how to sing very well no matter the pitch he or she is using. The bottom line is for the song to be melodious. If he or she does not know how to sing very well, he/she will be regarded as someone who knows nothing about singing well.

Similarly, an auto mechanic who is not skillful won’t get patronage and may not be able to take care of his family. Some people do not learn their profession very well; all they are after is money. Also some people succeed in their chos-en vocations because they have the idea and skill; they are honest, do not disappoint or cheat on their customers.

Therefore, this kind of people will always get work to do. Some people have abandoned their work to do other things because of money and lack of in-depth knowledge of the work.

A woman who does not know that she is a wife, will always encounter problems with her children, husband and in-laws. No matter what, she must know the dut-ies and responsibilities of a wife and en-sure they are carried out properly. In the same vein, a man should know he is a husband. He must always exhibit the qua-lities of good husband and be in control of his home so that he can be obeyed and respected by his wife, children and in-laws.

A good husband must prove his superiority in the house. If he borrows money from his wife, he must ensure that he repays the money to her. Let your words and deeds portray that you are a good husband. For the children, they must know their parents, obey and respect them.

Deuteronomy 21:18-21 says: “If a man has a stubborn and rebel-lious who does not obey his father and mother and will not listen to them when they discipline him, his father and mo-ther shall take hold of him and bring him to the elders at the gate of his own town.

They shall say to the elders, this son of ours is stubborn and rebellious. He will not obey us. He is a profligate and a drunkard, then all the men of his town shall stone him to death….”

