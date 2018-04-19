Lawmakers beg me for second term —A-Ibom PDP Chair

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Paul Ekpo, has revealed how some lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, who had allegedly discouraged re-election bids of their predecessors were now coming to him secretly and other top politicians in the state to influence their endorsements for second tenures.

The party boss who made the revelation during the thanksgiving service, 47th birthday celebration and 3rd constituency briefing by Usoro Akpanusoh, the member representing Esit Eket/Ibeno in the state House of Assembly, bemoaned a situation where top politicians embolden aspirants to spend their hard earned money when in truth they were not supporting such aspirants.

He said: “Each time they come to lobby me to get a second term endorsement, I usually ask them how they plan to succeed given the fact that these were the same people who had vowed that nobody ever gets a second term in their constituency.”