Law against casualisation of workers underway – Dogara

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

CASUALISATION of workers in Nigeria may soon be a thing of the past if feelers from the National Assembly, NASS, are anything to believe, as a bill against casualisation and outsourcing of workers in Nigeria is now before the National Assembly.

In recent times, casualisation and outsourcing of workers perceived to be consequences of globalisation have become one of the major sources of conflict and industrial unrest in the nation’s economy.

This goodnews against casualisation and outsourcing of workers in Nigeria is one of the fallouts of the just-concluded 4th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference, NDC, of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the occasion and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, declared that casualisation of Nigerian workers was a crime against humanity.

Represented by Mr. Kingsley Chinda, the Speaker informed that the NASS would continue to work towards a good workplace, welfare of the Nigerian worker and the entire Nigerian citizens.

He said: “National Assembly shall continue to work closely and support organised labour in all its pursuits. We shall continue to work towards a good workplace and the welfare of the Nigerian workers, which is the welfare of the entire country. We are partners in progress with NUPENG and in fact, the labour movement.

“In recent times, we have considered a bill for the review of the minimum wage. Even now, what the National Assembly has set is minimum of N18,000. There is no maximum. Even as the National Assembly has set to review it, I want to put it on record that the Executive Arm, has the leverage by way of policy, to pay higher than N18,000 as minimum. But you find a situation where as soon as a law sets a minimum, nobody wants to go above it.

According to Dogara, the National Assembly had been striving legislatively to impact positively on the welfare of workers and also efforts to raise the 13 per cent derivation, saying 13 per cent is a minimum, just like the minimum wage. I want to let you know that the National Assembly is considering raising the minimum.

The bill against casualisation and outsourcing is also before the House and I have to assure you, we feel to casualise the Nigerian workforce is a crime against humanity and that bill will receive speedy passage.”