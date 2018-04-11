LASG plans parley media on policy formulation, implementations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—THE Lagos State Government has said plans are on for engagement with the media for better appreciation of its programmes and communication to the public aimed at growing the economy and fast-tracking development across the state.

Speaking on engagement of media on government policies at the flag-off of the annual ministerial briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said it was necessary, as the public sometimes misinterpret government’s intention, especially with regard to new policies.

According to Bamigbetan, the strategic engagements would involve the interface of relevant segments of the media and public with ministries, departments and agencies germane to the implementation of policies, such that government’s intentions were well communicated, adding that it would facilitate the implementation of such programmes and ultimately deepen development of Lagos.

The commissioner pledged that the ministry would continue to keep the populace informed by generating and deploying persuasive content to explain the inherent values of government policies across the various channels of communication, while also monitoring feedback that could guide re-packaging of governments’ policies and programmes in order to be constantly in tune with the temperament and expectations of the various publics.

He said the government was also expanding its engagement with the public on social media platforms- including twitter, instagram and facebook, explaining that the target was to secure at least two million followers on facebook before end of 2018.