LASG to begin N844bn 4th Mainland Bridge in June

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that works on the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge, earlier estimated to gulp N844 billion, would commence before the end of the year as a new investor will be announced by June this year.

The gigantic project was stalled a year ago when the state government terminated a contract with a consortium of investors over delay in commencement.

The consortium earlier engaged included: Visible Asset Limited, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Access Bank, Hi-tech Construction Limited, Eldorado Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Westminster Dredging and Marine and J.P. Morgan.

The new alignment of the bridge will pass through Lekki, Langbasa and Baiyeiku towns along the shoreline of the Lagos Lagoon estuaries, further running through Igbogbo River Basin and crossing the Lagos Lagoon estuaries to Itamaga Area in Ikorodu. The alignment would further cut through the Itoikin road and the Ikorodu – Sagamu Road to connect Isawo inward Lagos – Ibadan Expressway at Ojodu Berger axis. The four-lane dual carriageway is also designed to have eight interchanges to facilitate effective inter-connectivity between different parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya,Wednesday , announced the planned commencement date for the bridge in his address at the 2018 Ministerial briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in office. He added that the state government was at the last stage of selection of preferred bidder for the 38 kilometre project.

“In the last one year, the state received a series of proposals from prospective partners. As head of the technical committee, we looked at technical proposals submitted by the bidders and after the exercise we ended up short listing three bidders. After that, the finance and technical committee met to check bids submitted. Presently, we are at the last stage, the interview session. By June, we will announce the preferred bidder for the project.’’

Also speaking on some road projects, the commissioner said that works on 25 roads and 17 building projects are on-going across various local governments in the state.

Adebowale further said the Public Works Corporation rehabilitated 31 roads aside embarking on palliative works on 115 roads.