Keyamo appointed spokesman for Buhari’s 2019 campaign

On 12:49 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Festus Keyamo (SAN) has been appointed as the the Director, Strategic Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaigns.

According to Keyamo on his Twitter handle he said: ”With this letter below👇, I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much later.”


