K1, Ayinde Marshal, returns from medical vacation, ready to hit the stage

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has said that he is ready to hit the stage again to do what he knows how to do best-music.



Ayinde Marshal made this known at the Murtala Muhammed Airport while coming back from a medical trip.

The Fuji Lord who has been away for about two weeks looked very radiant in his jeans pant and T-Shirt as he came out of the arrival hall of the MM airport in Lagos around 5pm today.

As his aides were on hand to receive him also was newly acquired luxury car, Bentley with a customized plate number ‘FUJI MII’ was parked at the arrival hall and in no time he was ushered into the road beauty.

However, before leaving, K 1 quickly thanked many who had supported him with prayers in making his medical journey successful. The very lively K1 said going to Canada was just too necessary for him at that time because of his health. He said further that “it is normal to see to ones health.

‘If you don’t service your car it’s bound to break down some day, so that is why I had to go to the hospital in Canada to see to my health challenge. But now I know I’m fit as fiddle and I’m ready to hit the stage again to do what I know how to do best-music” he averred.