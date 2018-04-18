Just in: Egypt’s army kills IS leader in Sinai

Egypt’s army said on Wednesday that an Islamic State leader was killed during security raids in Central Sinai.

Military spokesman Tamer al-Refai said in a statement that Nasser Zaqoul, the leader of the hardline group in Central Sinai, was killed in a shoot-out with troops who raided a number of mountainous areas in the province.

Al-Rfai said a machine gun, two hand grenades and ammunition were found with the slain militant.

On Saturday, the Egyptian military said that eight soldiers were killed and 15 others wounded in Central Sinai when militants blew themselves up.

The military said the suicide bombers were part of a group of 14 militants who attempted to attack a military base in the region.

The military also said the remaining militants were killed in a shoot-out with troops at the base.

In February, Egypt launched a major security operation against “terrorists and criminal organizations” in the Sinai Peninsula – where security forces are battling Islamist militants – and elsewhere.

Egypt has seen a spate of attacks targeting security forces, mainly in northern Sinai, since the army’s 2013 overthrow of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi.

